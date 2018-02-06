Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren met Joshua Stimpson on dating app Tinder

A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 75 times in her car.

Molly McLaren, 23, died in a "frenzied" attack at the Dockside shopping centre in Chatham, Kent, on 29 June.

The jury were previously told Ms McLaren had at least 75 wounds to her neck, head and body.

Joshua Stimpson, 26, who had admitted manslaughter before his trial at Maidstone Crown Court, will be sentenced later.

It took the jury less than three hours to convict Stimpson, who had been in a seven-month relationship with Ms McLaren before she ended it two weeks before her death.

The court heard after the relationship finished, Stimpson posted derogatory messages about Ms McLaren on social media and repeatedly followed her.

On the day of the murder he turned up at the gym she was in and waited for her to get into her car before he launched his attack.

As well as the murder weapon, police recovered two Stanley knives and a pick axe from Stimpson's car at the scene.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Minutes before the attack Joshua Stimpson joined Molly McLaren in the gym

The jury had been told Stimpson, of Wouldham High Street in Rochester, took his parents splitting up very badly and the feeling of abandonment from his mother leaving was "more significant than it might have been for others".

In the years that followed, he was repeatedly referred to a mental health clinic in Gillingham, and had a "hypersensitivity to any rejection".

However psychiatrist Dr Philip Joseph said Stimpson does not have a personality disorder but has narcissistic traits and showed "no remorse" for killing Ms McLaren.

Claire Prodger, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Joshua Stimpson armed himself with a knife and carried out a violent attack in broad daylight which robbed a young woman of her future.

"I hope this conviction can bring some measure of comfort to Molly's family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this time."