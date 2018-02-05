Image copyright Jade Blackmer Image caption Olivia Kray, 19, was strangled by her father Richard Kray

A father has been sentenced for strangling his daughter in a caravan and trying to murder her mother.

Richard Kray, 64, killed Olivia, 19, at Westlands Caravan Park, near Herne Bay in Kent, on 21 July. He then tried to strangle Damyantee Cowan.

He admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

The judge at Maidstone Crown Court handed him a 10-year sentence to include treatment for post traumatic stress disorder at a secure unit.