A patient and two ambulance staff have been injured after a private ambulance overturned, Kent Police have said.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene in Ramsgate and the air ambulance was also scrambled.

South East Coast Ambulance (Secamb) said the crash on the A299 at about 01:30 GMT involved a private provider vehicle working on behalf of the trust.

Secamb said it was working with the provider and police to understand the circumstances of the crash.

The private provider has not yet been named.

The ambulance was taking the patient to hospital in Margate, but all three injured men were taken to Ashford for hospital treatment after the crash.

Police said the road, the A299 Hengist Way, was closed overnight but was due to reopen on Saturday.

A Secamb spokeswoman said: "A patient was being transported at the time to [hospital] and suffered a leg injury as a result of the incident.

"The two crew suffered head injuries. No other vehicle was involved in the incident."