Folkestone pub landlord shooting death: Man arrested
- 31 January 2018
A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a pub landlord, Kent Police said.
Joe Daniels, 58, was found unresponsive inside The Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone, at about 11:30 BST on 22 November.
He died shortly afterwards from gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene.
A 23-year-old man from Canterbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.