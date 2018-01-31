Image copyright Empics Image caption Eyewitnesses said a cordon was placed around The Red Cow in Foord Road

A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a pub landlord, Kent Police said.

Joe Daniels, 58, was found unresponsive inside The Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone, at about 11:30 BST on 22 November.

He died shortly afterwards from gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Canterbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.