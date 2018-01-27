Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The man was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, but police said there was no suggestion he had done anything wrong

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the fatal shooting of a pub landlord in Kent.

Joe Daniels was found dead on 22 November inside The Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vickery said: "There is no suggestion this man has done anything wrong but we need to speak to everyone who visited the pub in the lead-up to the incident."

Mr Daniels, 58, had gunshot wounds and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Image copyright Google Image caption Eyewitnesses said a cordon was placed around The Red Cow in Foord Road

Officers said they have studied CCTV footage from the days leading up to the incident and spoken to several people who were in the area, but are yet to speak to the man pictured.

He is understood to have been in the area at the time.