Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren, 23, met Joshua Stimpson on dating app Tinder

A witness who saw a woman being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend has told a jury how he tried to distract the killer by slamming his leg in a car door.

Molly McLaren, 23, died following a "frenzied" attack in her car in the Dockside shopping centre car park in Chatham, Kent, on 29 June.

Joshua Stimpson, 26, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

Benjamin Morton told Maidstone Crown Court how he tried to disrupt the attack and summon help from passers-by.

Jurors heard Mr Morton noticed a struggle inside the car and soon became aware "it wasn't just a fight" as the man "seemed to have something in his hand".

'Grabbed his leg'

Mr Morton told the court: "She was trying to defend herself at that point. He was clearly attacking her and she had her hands up to try to stop him."

After noticing blood in the car he called out to alert others to what was happening and "banged on the window, on the bonnet" in a bid to distract Stimpson.

The jury was told when the witness he saw Stimpson trying to cut Ms McLaren's throat he moved to the driver's side of the car where Stimpson's leg was sticking out and tried to slam the door on it to distract him.

Media caption On Tuesday the jury was shown CCTV filmed after Ms McLaren's stabbing

"I grabbed his leg to see if I could pull him. His leg was covered in blood. I stepped back and looked inside the car.

"I could see her throat had been cut. He seemed determined to make sure she was dead."

When he realised Ms McLaren would not survive the attack he tried to prevent Stimpson from getting away.

He then got his car and blocked Ms McLaren's car in until the police arrived, the court was told.

Stimpson denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.