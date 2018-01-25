Image copyright AFP Image caption Craig Mackinlay's trial is expected to last about six weeks

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to his 2015 General Election expenses.

The South Thanet MP, 51, denied two counts of making a false election expenses declaration at the Old Bailey.

His campaign director Marion Little, 62, and election agent Nathan Gray, 28, also denied charges against them.

All three face a trial at Southwark Crown Court in May and are all on unconditional bail.

Mr Gray, of Hawkhurst, Kent, denied two charges of making a false election expenses declaration.

Ms Little, of New Road, Ware, Hertfordshire, pleaded not guilty to three counts related to aiding and abetting Mr Mackinlay and Mr Gray.

The trial starts from 14 May and is expected to last about six weeks.