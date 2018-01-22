Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren was stabbed to death in the dockside area of Maritime Way in Chatham

A man charged with the murder of his girlfriend has admitted her killing before the start of his trial.

Molly McLaren, 23, died from stab wounds in car park of the Dockside area of Maritime Way, Chatham, on 29 June.

Joshua Stimpson, 26, of Wouldham High Street in Rochester, Kent, appeared before Maidstone Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The jury has been sworn in and his trial for murder will continue on Tuesday.

Miss McLaren, who lived in Cobham and was a student at the University of Kent, was found stabbed inside her car.

Stimpson admitted manslaughter but this was not accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, which is proceeding with a charge of murder, a CPS spokesman said.