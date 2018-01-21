Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found in Dartford on Saturday and taken to a local hospital

An appeal has been launched to find the next of kin or anyone who may know a woman in a serious condition in hospital.

The woman was found in Home Gardens in Dartford, Kent, at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Officers have been unable to identity her and she has not been able to give them any information, Kent Police said.

She is described as between 15 and 20 years-old, with dark, shoulder length hair, brown eyes and of stocky build.

She was wearing brown thermal boots with flat soles, black trousers and a dark, short-sleeved jumper, when found.

She was carrying a Mickey Mouse toy and has three distinctive moles on the left side of her face next to her ear, police said.