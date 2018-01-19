Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shepway council wants to be renamed Folkestone and Hythe

A council is to change its name after saying no-one knew where it was.

Shepway District Council will be renamed Folkestone and Hythe District Council, at a cost of £10,000.

The change was proposed by council leader David Monk and voted through at the meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Monk said: "I regularly meet people who, after 40 years, still have no idea where Shepway is and for many years businesses have been complaining about the relevance of our name."

Shepway adopted the name in 1974 when it absorbed former borough and rural councils.

The new name will come into force in April.

A spokeswoman said the authority was not having a "major rebrand" and changes to signs and branding - such as on vehicles - would be made gradually "as and when" repairs or replacements were necessary.

Mr Monk said: "We needed a stronger geographical identity to support the district's regeneration and reflect Folkestone's growing international reputation - which benefits the whole district."