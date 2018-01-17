Image copyright Google Image caption Det Con Jessica Hamer joined Kent Police in 2001

A police officer who looked up information on a domestic abuse victim for her boyfriend's friend, who was a suspect in the case, has been sacked.

Det Con Jessica Hamer used a Kent Police colleague's computer to access the woman's personal details.

A police misconduct hearing in Maidstone heard there was no policing reason to search for the crime report.

Ms Hamer had denied gross misconduct and breaching professional standards of behaviour.

She joined the force in 2001 and made the search while on duty on 11 August 2014 at Margate Police Station.

Her then boyfriend - identified as Mr A when he gave evidence - reported her after their relationship broke down.

He said he asked Ms Hamer for a "favour" but not to get herself "in trouble".

The hearing heard how she tried to cover up her misuse of a police computer database and implicate another officer as the perpetrator.

Ms Hamer's defence barrister, Kevin Baumber, accused Mr A of carrying out a "character assassination" on the officer.

At the end of a three-day hearing, the misconduct panel said it understood that Ms Hamer was in a "coercive and controlling relationship" but said it was not possible to retain her services because it would undermine public confidence in Kent Police.