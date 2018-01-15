Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Kent Police headquarters in Maidstone

A police officer looked up information on a domestic abuse victim for her partner's friend who was a suspect in the case, a misconduct panel has heard.

PC Jessica Hamer is accused of carrying out the search on a colleague's computer, Kent Police said.

She allegedly accessed the woman's crime report - which showed her boyfriend's friend was a suspect.

She denies gross misconduct and breaching professional standards of behaviour.

During the hearing in Maidstone, the force said there was no policing reason for the search.

'Favour'

Now a Detective Constable, Ms Hamer joined the force in 2001 and is alleged to have made the search while on duty on 11 August 2014 at Margate Police Station.

Her then boyfriend - identified as Mr A when he gave evidence - reported her after their relationship broke down.

He denied knowing there had been a domestic incident between the pair and said he asked Ms Hamer for a "favour" but not to get herself "in trouble".

He added: "I later found out it was a [breach of responsibility]."

'Speculative complaints'

Ms Hamer's defence barrister, Kevin Baumber, accused Mr A of carrying out a "character assassination" on the officer with a "splatter gun" approach of a string of "speculative complaints" to see "which one stuck".

Ms Hamer is also accused of pressuring him to drop the statement, and Mr A claimed he was the subject of domestic abuse and was "frightened" of Ms Hamer. "I don't think she should be a police officer," he said.

PC Leah Roberts, whose computer log in was used to carry out the search, said it was possible she had made the inquiry as part of her role, but unlikely as on that day as she was carrying out other tasks.

She is not facing misconduct proceedings, the panel heard.

The hearing is expected to last three days.