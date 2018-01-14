Image copyright Family handout Image caption Morse went missing a week before Christmas

A nine-month-old puppy whose disappearance attracted the attention of Simon Cowell has been returned safe and well to his Kent owners.

Cowell offered a £10,000 reward for the return of Morse after hearing how upset the family's three-year-old son was.

The border terrier was missing for weeks before he was returned home on Friday after being found on a street.

In a Facebook update, his owner Amanda Hopkins, from Marden, said the family was "over the moon" to have him back.

Image caption Morse's owner revealed the family's good news in a Facebook post

The border terrier pup escaped from the family's garden in December and ran up their road.

It was initially thought he had been stolen and one witness reported seeing him being put into the back of a truck.

In her post, Ms Hopkins said the pup was taken in by a "lovely family" after he was found in Meopham.

She said they "bathed him and fed him and trawled the internet for lost dogs" before contacting them.

She added: "Morse was vet checked yesterday morning and although he is a bit thin and his pads are worn, he seems to be in good health, if a bit subdued.

"We are all over the moon."

It is not yet known if Simon Cowell has honoured his offer of a reward.