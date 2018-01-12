Image copyright Google Image caption The stretch between the A28 and junction for the M2 was shut for around 10 hours

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving after three men were killed in a crash.

The men, all in their 30s, were travelling in a black Mercedes which crashed into a parked lorry on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 near Dunkirk, Kent, on Tuesday morning.

A fourth man, in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The lorry driver, 35, from France, has been released while inquires continue.

Police are appealing anyone who witnessed the crash, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.

The three men, all from Finsbury Park in London, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim, from Epping, remains in hospital.