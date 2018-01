Image copyright Google Image caption The stretch between the A28 and junction for the M2 was shut for several hours

Three people have been killed when a car crashed in to a parked lorry.

The black Mercedes car hit the lorry on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 near Dunkirk, Kent, at about 04:30 GMT.

Three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for Kent Police said.

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital. Police are appealing anyone who witnessed the crash or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.