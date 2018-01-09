Image caption Cheryl Prudham used some of the stolen cash to fund a family holiday

A woman who spent money her husband had stolen from his employer on a family holiday to Menorca has been given a suspended sentence.

Cheryl Prudham's husband stole almost £5,000 from Meteor's parking meters while working for the firm.

Robert Prudham, 33, from Maidstone, admitted theft and fraud and was jailed on Monday for 14 months.

His wife, 34, admitted spending just over £2,000 of the cash to part-fund the trip abroad.

She appeared for sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court via video link from Warrington, where she now lives.

'Panicked'

Robert Prudham had lied about having no criminal record to get a job at Meteor Parking. He actually had 29 previous convictions.

Maidstone Crown Court heard he disabled a device on the company's parking meters before tipping the money out.

In February 2017, Meteor realised more that £2,000 in cash had gone missing, so checked all its machines and found another £2,787 had been taken.

The court was told Prudham panicked when her husband brought home the cash so paid off the balance of their £7,700 holiday with it.

She was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years and told she must complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity.