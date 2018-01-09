Image copyright PA Image caption Cookham Wood has been criticised by inspectors for the level of violence

A young offenders institution where two boys died in recent years is "less safe and more violent" than it was during a previous inspection.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons made an unannounced visit to Cookham Wood, near Rochester, Kent.

It found a quarter of the 161 boys felt unsafe, and self-harm had increased.

The Prisons and Probation Service said staff shortages had "affected the regime we were able to provide", but more officers are now in post.

A spokesman for the POA union for prison and correctional workers said it was an example of "a prison service in crisis".

A new governor was appointed after the previous check found more than 100 violent incidents were recorded in six months.

'Frustrated'

The latest report, published after an inspection in August, found assaults on staff had decreased but overall violence was higher.

Inspector Peter Clarke and there was "little evidence of an effective strategy to reduce violence".

Because of "cumbersome" unlock procedures to manage the movement of the boys, aged 15 to 18, many were kept locked up when they should have been receiving education and therapy.

Some boys had significantly less than four hours a day outside their cells.

Image caption Cookham Wood holds males aged 15 to 18

Mr Clarke said: "The lack of time out of cell restricted access to education, interventions and meaningful interaction with staff and other boys.

"There were many skilled staff and partners who were keen to work with boys to help them progress, but their efforts were frustrated by the failure to unlock boys."

The POA said: "Whilst we agree that violence levels are unacceptable and some boys may feel unsafe, until such time as there are enough staff in place to operate a safe decent and secure regime problems will continue to occur."

Inspectors did find redeeming features, including enthusiastic staff, the provision of telephones and screened showers.

Michael Spurr, chief executive of HM Prisons and Probation Service, said: "More officers are now in post, with additional recruits in training, and with these new staff in place the governor will be able to provide a more consistent regime, reduce violence and provide better support for the young people in his care."