Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ismael Martinan-Brittain, 19, was a "loving son", his family said

A 19-year-old man killed in a crash between a motorbike and a car has been described as a "loving son... dedicated to his family".

Ismael Martinan-Brittain's bike was in collision with a Ford Focus on Princes Avenue, near Heron Way, Chatham, just after 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.

His mother, Maria Brittain, said: 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic news our wonderful son has been killed."

A 22-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

James Dye, of Rainham Road, Gillingham, has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without a licence and without insurance.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 2 February.

Image copyright Google Image caption The car he was in collision with was travelling from the Walderslade direction, police said

Ms Brittain said: "Ismael was a popular young man and made friends easily and still had close friends from his primary school.

"He was a loving son who kept family his priority in life and would do anything for his family and friends.

"He was dedicated to his loving family, his motorcycles and the gym.

"Ismael will be missed with a heavy heart everyday by those who had the pleasure of knowing him."

The former St John Fisher pupil was born in Spain but moved to Gravesend at the age of three and stayed in Kent.

Kent Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A second suspect, a 30-year-old man from Rochester, remains on police bail while inquiries continue.