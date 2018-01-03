Image copyright Google Image caption The Ford was travelling from the Walderslade direction, police said

A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car in Chatham, Kent,

The 19-year-old man, from Chatham, was in collision with a Ford Focus on Princes Avenue, at the Heron Way junction, just after 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

A 22-year-old man from Chatham and a 30-year-old man from Rochester have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.