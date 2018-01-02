Kent

Appeal over 'unprovoked' New Year attack in Chartham

  • 2 January 2018
An imprint of as shoe has been left on Mr Handcox's head Image copyright Peter Hancox
A man was left with missing teeth, a black eye and a shoe print on his head after a "totally unprovoked" attack on New Year's Day.

Peter Hancox was walking home after a New Year's Eve party in Chartham when two men approached and began to punch and kick him.

The victim was walking towards Beech Avenue when he was attacked in Updown Way at about 04:30 GMT.

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Image copyright Peter Hancox
Image caption He lost a number of teeth in the assault
Image copyright Peter Hancox
Image caption Mr Hancox was walking home from a party before the attack

