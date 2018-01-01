Image copyright Google Image caption Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene of the collision in Marden

Two people died when their car hit a tree.

The blue Mercedes crashed in Staplehurst Road, Marden, at about 22:40 GMT on New Year's Eve, Kent Police said.

Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. No details have been released as to their identities.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for anyone who saw the collision, or the car beforehand, to contact them.