Two people die in Marden as car hits tree
- 1 January 2018
Two people died when their car hit a tree.
The blue Mercedes crashed in Staplehurst Road, Marden, at about 22:40 GMT on New Year's Eve, Kent Police said.
Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. No details have been released as to their identities.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for anyone who saw the collision, or the car beforehand, to contact them.