Kent

Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Chatham

  • 1 January 2018

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Kent.

The man, who was in his 50s and from Chatham, was walking across Luton Road in the town when he was struck by a Renault Clio just after 01:00 GMT.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent Police said his next-of-kin had been informed.

A 21-year-old man from Gillingham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites