A private maths tutor who sexually assaulted three pupils in the 1980s has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Former teacher Geoffrey Oborn, 79, repeatedly abused two girls and a boy in Kent.

He denied 13 charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecency but was convicted by a jury.

Sentencing him at Maidstone Crown Court, Judge Philip Statman said Oborn led a double life and seized on the vulnerability of his victims.

He told him; "You must have thought, as the years passed by, that you had got away with it."

Oborn, of Wheatfield Drive, Cranbrook, carried out the abuse between 1981 and 1984.

He was banned from working with children or vulnerable adults and put on the sex offenders register.

'No remorse'

One of his victims, 47-year-old Antony Wilkinson, who waived his right to anonymity, said Oborn's actions left him with severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

Mr Wilkinson, originally from Kent but who now lives in Shropshire, said: "The more people who realise what he did was wrong, the better.

"He sat there... with the same expression and no remorse. This is to be expected of people like him.

"Personally, I was expecting a longer sentence, but any sentence is good."

Another victim, a woman now in her 40s who lives in Gloucestershire, said she had been trying to come to terms with the abuse for more than 30 years.

She said she felt if she had reported then it would not have been handled in the same way.

"When I was growing up in the 1980s there was not the environment to talk about it," she said.

'Not to blame'

The court heard Oborn abused his victims when one was as young as eight-years-old after finding work by offering tuition through local newspaper adverts.

Addressing the three victims in the public gallery, Judge Statman said: "It is right to say justice has been denied to you over a period of years.

"Happily, the manner in which we deal with these cases has changed dramatically.

"All of you have behaved with extraordinary dignity.

"It's really important that none of you [leave the court feeling] that you are in some way to blame."