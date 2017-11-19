Image copyright Stone Hill Park project Image caption The new masterplan for the airport site will be considered by councillors next year

The owners of the Manston Airport site have unveiled revised plans to re-open the main runway for heritage aviation.

The Stone Hill Park project has also proposed building 4,000 homes on the site in Thanet - 1,500 more than initially planned.

Campaigners hoping to save the airport said the company is "missing the point" and still want to see the runway open for commercial flights.

The loss-making airport closed in May 2014, axing 150 jobs.

Stone Hill Park said it was committed to honour the site's aviation past.

"This is a scheme that will not destroy acres of countryside but instead will answer Thanet's housing need, boost the district's economy, and ensure the former airport site isn't turned into a white elephant for years to come," said spokesman, Ray Mallon.

'Miss the point'

Potential investors RiverOak Strategic Partners (RSP) said it wanted to see Manston re-open as a thriving cargo airport.

A spokesman said: "We find it hard to believe that either house-builders or their future customers would be comfortable with Spitfires and Lancaster bombers landing within a few hundred feet of their homes."

The Supporters of Manston Airport group said the people of Thanet were "sick of wasting time and money driving to Heathrow and Gatwick".

"For Stone Hill Park to offer a small landing strip when the people of Thanet want their long runway back open for commercial flights, and the jobs they bring, is to completely miss the point," it said.

The proposals will be included in a separate planning application to Thanet District Council in the new year.

Residents will be consulted upon the enhanced scheme at public consultation events taking place in Minster on Monday and Ramsgate on Tuesday.