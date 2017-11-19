Five people have been taken to hospital after a fire in a four-storey block of flats at a seaside resort.

Firefighters were called to Central Parade, in Herne Bay, Kent, just after 03:00 GMT.

Crews led people to safety, including one person who was trapped by smoke and fumes.

Four of the injured were suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke, while one was treated for minor burns to their hands.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.