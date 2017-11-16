Man dies in Folkestone 'industrial accident'
16 November 2017
A man has died in an accident on an industrial estate in Folkestone.
The emergency services, including three paramedic cars and an air ambulance, were called to Park Farm Industrial Estate, at 11:45 GMT.
Kent Police said the man, who was aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive, which said it was assisting police with their investigation.