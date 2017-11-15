Image copyright PA Image caption Phil Shiner was awarded the honorary doctorate by the University of Kent in 2012

A human rights lawyer who was struck off for bringing abuse claims against UK troops after the Iraq War has been stripped of an honorary doctorate.

Phil Shiner had 12 charges of misconduct proved against him by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

He had admitted acting recklessly by publicly claiming UK troops unlawfully killed, tortured and mistreated Iraqis.

An honorary Doctor of Law awarded to him by the University of Kent in 2012 was revoked this month.

Mr Shiner, 60, has refused to comment on the matter, as has the university.

A review of Mr Shiner's award was initiated in February following the tribunal's decision.

He had received the honour "in recognition of his contribution to public interest law".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Iraq Historic Abuse Team was closed down this summer

Mr Shiner led the legal team at the now-defunct law firm Public Interest Lawyers, which submitted multiple allegations of misconduct by British troops during the Iraq War.

It ceased operation at the end of August last year after being told it would no longer receive legal aid funding.

The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) ruled the firm had breached contractual requirements.

After Mr Shiner was struck off, the government announced that the Iraq Historic Abuse Team (IHAT) would close.

The unit had been set up by the Ministry of Defence in 2010 to examine allegations against UK servicemen and women made by Iraqi civilians.

It said IHAT's caseload would be cut from 3,000 to 20 cases by the summer.

Mr Shiner was named Human Rights Lawyer of the Year in 2004 for "outstanding skill and tenacity in taking test cases to protect the rights of Iraqi civilians tortured and killed by British forces".

In 2007, he was named Solicitor of the Year by the Law Society.