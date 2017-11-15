Image copyright Highways England Image caption The female passenger in the lorry died at the scene

A woman has died in a crash between a lorry and a car on the M20 in Kent.

A Scania HGV and Mini Cooper crashed on the coast-bound carriageway between junction 10 near Ashford and junction 11 at Stanford at about 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The woman, who was a passenger in the lorry which overturned, died at the scene. The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Mini was uninjured, Kent Police said.

The carriageway was closed for several hours overnight but was reopened at about 08:30 on Wednesday.