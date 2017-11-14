From the section

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

A man and a youth have appeared in court to deny murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a street.

Kyle Yule was attacked in East Street, Gillingham, on 6 October.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, of St Johns Road, Gillingham, and a 16-year-old Sittingbourne boy both pleaded not guilty to murder and affray at Maidstone Crown Court,

They have been remanded in custody and will face a trial on 9 April next year.

Eight other men and boys have been arrested in connection with the death.

A 15-year-old Sittingbourne boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until 21 November.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, and two men aged 18, all from Gillingham, have been released on bail.

Two other men aged 20 and a boy, 15, have been released while inquiries continue.