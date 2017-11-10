Image copyright Dover District Council Image caption It is hoped the Commonwealth War Memorial will be completed by 2022

Plans to create a memorial to the 1.7m Commonwealth service personnel who died in World War One and Two are going out to public consultation.

The £30m scheme on Dover's Western Heights would see names carved on to 12 white granite walls looking out to sea.

Each of the terraced walls represents one year of conflict.

It is hoped construction work on the Commonwealth War Memorial will begin by Armistice Day 2018, with completion four years later.

The design also includes a visitor centre with educational space, a viewing terrace and cafe, and a parade ground.

Each of the terraced walls represents one year of conflict

The names of the casualties have been recorded by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and include soldiers, sailors, merchant navy crew and airmen.

The plans for the memorial are being developed using special Libor funding, which is awarded by the government to promote activities to support and honour armed forces veterans.

The memorial was first proposed five years ago.

Public exhibitions showing the proposals will be held in Dover this month, while the consultation runs until 10 December.