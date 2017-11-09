Samir Draganovic: Railway track death man named by police
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man found dead near railway tracks in Kent has been named by British Transport Police.
The remains of Samir Draganovic, 23, from Croydon, were found at Knockholt station, near Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.
Police launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday who they said had handed himself in at a police station.
A spokesman said the man was still being held on suspicion of murder.