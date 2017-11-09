Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives believe Samir Draganovic was chased on to the tracks at the quiet station near Sevenoaks in Kent

A man found dead near railway tracks in Kent has been named by British Transport Police.

The remains of Samir Draganovic, 23, from Croydon, were found at Knockholt station, near Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.

Police launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday who they said had handed himself in at a police station.

A spokesman said the man was still being held on suspicion of murder.