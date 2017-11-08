Murder arrest over Knockholt station railway track death
- 8 November 2017
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found on railway tracks.
The remains were seen by a train driver near Knockholt station, Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.
It is believed the victim, a 24-year-old man from Croydon, had been chased on to the tracks, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
BTP said a local man had handed himself in at a police station and was arrested.