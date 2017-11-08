Image copyright Google Image caption Officers believe the man was chased on to the tracks at the quiet station near Sevenoaks in Kent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found on railway tracks.

The remains were seen by a train driver near Knockholt station, Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.

It is believed the victim, a 24-year-old man from Croydon, had been chased on to the tracks, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

BTP said a local man had handed himself in at a police station and was arrested.