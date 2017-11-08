Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Anthony Goodwin (left) was found guilty of murdering his friend Harry Messenger (right)

A man who killed his friend in a "sustained and brutal" hammer attack has been given a life sentence.

Anthony Goodwin, 62, claimed he bludgeoned Harry Messenger, 75, in self-defence during an argument at his home in Faversham, Kent.

But he was found guilty of murder after jurors at Maidstone Crown Court were told of the extent of the victim's injuries.

Goodwin was told he would serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

Mr Messenger's body was found in his living room on Crispin Close on 19 May.

Goodwin, who lived in the same road, washed his clothes and made other attempts to cover his tracks before calling 999.

A jury rejected his claim of self-defence after hearing how he suffered only minor facial injuries while Mr Messenger's wounds were "substantial" and consistent with multiple hammer blows,

Judge Carey told Goodwin: "You and Harry were neighbours and friends.

"You drank together, you went to each other's houses, sometimes you cooked together."

'Both been drinking'

The judge said both friends had criminal records.

"Harry's was for serious drug trafficking, but neither of you had committed violent offences for over 40 years.

"Your friendship was not as friendly as you made out."

He said the pair had been drinking and both had lost their tempers over "something relatively trivial".

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The hammer was found next to Mr Messenger's body

The judge told Goodwin: "I reject the claim he hit you with the hammer.

"You intended to kill him but there was no premeditation.

"Harry was a much loved and much missed father and grandfather."