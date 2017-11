Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were unable to revive baby Bailey

The parents of a three-week-old baby who died at home in Kent have denied charges relating to his death.

Michael Osbourne, 21, of Walters Farm Road, Tonbridge, and Marina Smythe, 20, are accused of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were sent to their home in December last year, but Bailey Smythe-Osbourne, could not be revived.

The pair will face a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 May 2018.