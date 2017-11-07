Image copyright Google Image caption Officers believe the man was chased onto the tracks at the quiet station near Sevenoaks in Kent

A man whose body was found on railway tracks was chased before he died, police have said.

The remains were spotted by a train driver close to Knockholt station, near Sevenoaks, Kent, just after midnight on Monday.

Officers believe the victim is a 24-year-old from Croydon, British Transport Police said.

His death was initially treated as non-suspicious but a murder inquiry has since been launched.

Police said they believe the victim was chased into the station and onto the tracks by another man shortly before 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

A short while later, the other man walked back onto the platform and left the station, they added.

Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place.