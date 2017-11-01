Image copyright Edenbridge Bonfire Society Image caption Numerous allegations have been made against the movie mogul

An effigy of Harvey Weinstein is this year's effigy to be burned at a Kent bonfire society's annual celebration.

UK and US police are investigating Mr Weinstein over sexual assault allegations.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society, well known for its flaming figures, will burn the effigy on Saturday, raising money for local charities.

Previous Guys have included Donald Trump, Sepp Blatter, Katie Hopkins and Wayne Rooney.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the annual event, with families visiting from London, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.

The event begins with a torch-lit procession through Edenbridge at 18:30 GMT, led by the Bishop of the Bonfire, his choirboys and the society's effigies, which also included Guy Fawkes, together with visiting Sussex bonfire societies.

The effigies are then burned following a fireworks display.

Image caption Donald Trump's effigy was burned just days before the US election

Image copyright PA Image caption The disgraced former Fifa boss Sepp Blatter was depicted in 2015

Image copyright PA Image caption Jose Manuel Barroso was chosen after a demand that the UK paid an extra £1.7bn towards the European Union's budget

Image copyright Edenbridge Bonfire Society Image caption Katie Hopkins, the former UK Apprentice contestant, said she was "happy" to be the 2013 Guy

Image copyright PA Image caption Lance Armstrong, the 2012 effigy, was described as "certainly the biggest villain in sport" by the bonfire society after being stripped of seven Tour de France titles for doping offences