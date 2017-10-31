Image copyright @Le5JMelt Image caption The fire was reported at about 06:50 BST, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said

The cause of a major blaze at a block of flats which forced residents to flee their homes has not been found.

More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze at Manley Boulevard, Holborough Lakes, Snodland, on 16 September.

No-one was seriously injured but some residents of the 22 flats said everything they owned was destroyed.

Kent Fire and Rescue (KFRS) said damage was so bad on the balcony where the fire started that it was "unable to determine a definitive cause".

A spokesman said: "KFRS has completed an investigation at the site of the fire, and is unable to determine a definitive cause of the fire due to the damage on the balcony of the property where it started.

"KFRS will continue to contribute to any further work the local authority or construction company involved wish to undertake in order the understand the circumstances of the fire and building performance."

Image copyright Falcon UAV

The building suffered serious structural damage in the fire and some flats were completely burnt out, according to the fire service.

One resident, Louise Finch, described how she had "lost absolutely everything".

Image copyright Mark Wardedge