Image caption Sandling Park has its own pressurised water system

Water has been turned back on but will be "intermittent" for residents of 95 flats who saw their supply cut off for days, the management company said.

Residents of the Sandling Park flats in Maidstone have spoken of their anger at being without water since Friday.

Nationspaces Developments Ltd said contractors had not located the source of a leak but knew it was "coming from one of the flats".

It said it expected water would be back on fully by the end of the day.

The supply was cut off on Friday evening after the leak saw water pouring over an electrical board.

Image caption Simon Marshall and his four-month-old son were without water over the weekend

Ralph Syme, from Nationspaces, said: "They know the leak is coming from within one of the apartments but are trying to establish which one.

"The flats do have water at the moment but it won't be staying on permanently. It will be intermittent today while they try to locate the leak.

"We hope to have it back on fully by the end of the day. We will update the residents by phone later today but need a definitive position to be able to do so."

Simon Marshall, who has a four-month-old son, said: "It's crazy, we can't shower or give him a bath, we're having to just use baby wipes. It should have been sorted straight away."

South East Water delivered bottles to the complex, despite having nothing to do with the building's supply which comes from a specialist pressurised system with pumps that are electrically powered on site.