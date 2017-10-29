Image caption The leak in a communal cupboard was discovered by a resident

People have been left without water for three days at a block of flats in Kent.

The supply was cut off to 95 flats in Sandling Park, Maidstone, on Friday evening after a leak left water pouring over an electrical board.

Residents said they have not been able to speak to anyone from the site's management company, or been given information or help.

Nationspaces Developments Ltd has since said it was working to fix the problem over the next 24 hours.

Image caption Simon Marshall is one of the people who has no water

Simon Marshall, who has a four-month-old son, said: "It's crazy, we can't shower or give him a bath, we're having to just use baby wipes. It should have been sorted straight away."

Terry Cunningham said the water was going off intermittently all last week as well and added: "Nobody is telling us what's going on.

"We pay a service charge but we're not getting a service. Water is a commodity we can't do without."

South East Water delivered bottles to the complex, despite having nothing to do with the building's supply which comes from a specialist pressurised system with pumps that are electrically powered on site.

Image caption Sandling Park has its own pressurised water system

Ralph Syme of Nationspaces said: "The main electrical supply for the gates and pumps and had to be disabled due to the risk of fire in the block.

"We arranged for an emergency electrician and plumber on site on Friday. They were unable to resolve the issue as the burst pipe is between the suspended wooden floor and the concrete slab on the second floor.

"The earliest the insurers could arrange a specialist team was at three o'clock on Sunday.

"We understand this is extremely inconvenient for residents, and apologise."