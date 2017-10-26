Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

A tenth arrest has been made in the case of a teenager stabbed to death in the street.

Kyle Yule, 17, was reportedly attacked while fleeing from a car which was being vandalised by a gang in East Street, Gillingham, on 6 October.

A 15-year-old boy, from Sittingbourne, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed until 21 November.

Two others have already been charged with murder.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, of St Johns Road, Gillingham, was charged with murder and one count of affray.

A 16-year-old boy from Sittingbourne, who cannot be identified due to his age, was also charged with murder and one count of affray

Seven other people have been arrested in the case.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, and two men aged 18, all from Gillingham, have been bailed to various dates in November.

Two men aged 20 and a boy, 15, have been released while inquiries continue.