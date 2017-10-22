Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found with stab wounds in Gardiner Street

A man was stabbed and a woman injured during an aggravated burglary in the early hours, police have said.

The man was found in Gardiner Street, Gillingham, with "injuries consistent with a stabbing" at 04:40 BST, Kent Police said.

Officers then found the injured woman at a property in nearby Skinner Street. Both victims are in their 20s, police said.

A man has been arrested and is being held in custody.

An air ambulance took the injured man to a London hospital, where he is in a stable condition, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance crews for minor injuries.

Kent Police has appealed for information.