Death of man in Kent Police custody death referred to IPCC

  • 20 October 2017
Tonbridge police station Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The man suffered a medical incident while in custody at Tonbridge Police Station

The death of a man in police custody has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The 29-year-old was arrested in Maidstone on 13 October but suffered a medical incident while in custody at Tonbridge Police Station.

Medics from Kent Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene but he was pronounced dead at about 17:45 BST.

Kent Police said his death was referred to the IPCC as a matter of procedure.

