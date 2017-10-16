Image caption Andrew Gallie says he feels guilty for not being given a custodial sentence

A former Royal Navy serviceman has been given a suspended prison sentence for defrauding a veterans charity to feed his gambling addiction.

Andrew Gallie, 38, of Gillingham in Kent, took almost £50,000 from the Not Forgotten Association after he started working for the charity.

He made 59 payments to himself rather than paying invoices.

Gallie was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

The judge, Recorder Edward Connell, said: "As an ex-serviceman you knew all too well of the importance of this charity work."

He told Gallie he was impressed by his "efforts" to get treatment and was going to give him "a chance".

The judge ordered Gallie to engage with a programme for gambling addicts and carry out 200 hours of unpaid community service.

'Great shock'

Gallie had pleaded guilty in August to a charge of fraud by abuse of position after taking £47,600.

After the sentencing hearing he told the BBC: "If you say you're a gambling addict people think it's a choice. I can guarantee it's not. It's debilitating.

"I've lied to family, friends and colleagues. I need to make an end of it."

In a statement, the Not Forgotten Association said: "For a small charity of only eight employees to have one of our number, who himself is a veteran, betray our trust has been a great shock and sadness to us all.

"We will continue to ensure that this employee, who is clearly in need of help, and his family are supported."

Gallie, who served with the navy between 1998 and 2011, said he was very grateful for the charity's support and has vowed to return the stolen money.

"I feel guilty for not having a custodial sentence," he said.