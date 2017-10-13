Kent

Kent PCC Matthew Scott given 'advice' after car rolls away

  • 13 October 2017
  • From the section Kent
Matthew Scott
Image caption Matthew Scott was appointed PCC in 2016

Kent's police and crime commissioner will be given "words of advice" after his car rolled away when it was parked with the handbrake seemingly off.

The incident was witnessed by BBC reporter Jon Hunt and a cameraman at Kent Police's Maidstone headquarters.

The locked vehicle belonging to Matthew Scott travelled through the entrance, crossed a footpath and came to a stop on a verge, just missing a lamppost.

A police spokesman said officers would be speaking to Mr Scott.

Following the incident on Wednesday, Mr Scott told the BBC he had left his handbrake on.

Image caption The empty car rolled backwards through the entrance and ended up on a verge

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites