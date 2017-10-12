Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

Three more people have been arrested over the murder of Gillingham teenager Kyle Yule.

The 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed while fleeing from a Renault Clio that was being vandalised by a gang in East Street, Gillingham, on Friday.

Two teenage boys - aged 15 and 17 - and a 20-year-old man, all from the Gillingham area, were arrested on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old has since been released while the investigation continues.

The other two remain in custody, Kent Police said.

Five other people have already been arrested over the death.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is appealing for any witnesses to the incident, at around 20:30 BST to come forward.

Mr Yule died as a result of his injuries in hospital and his mother paid tribute to her "precious son" on Monday.