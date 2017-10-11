From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between Church Hill and Chequers Hill

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Doddington, Kent Police say.

The black motorbike collided with a blue Audi Q5 car on The Street, between the junctions of Church Hill and Chequers Hill at about 07:20 BST.

A 32-year-old man from Sittingbourne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene. Any witnesses have been asked to contact police.