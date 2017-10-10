Kent

Boy, 15, bailed over fatal stabbing of Kyle Yule

  • 10 October 2017
Kyle Yule Image copyright Family picture
Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

A 15-year-old boy from Kent, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further investigation.

Kyle Yule, 17, was stabbed to death on Friday night. He was reportedly attacked after fleeing from a silver Renault Clio that was being vandalised by a gang in East Street, Gillingham.

Police have appealed for witnesses. Mr Yule's mother paid tribute on Monday.

An 18-year-old man also arrested remains in police custody. The boy was bailed until 2 November.

