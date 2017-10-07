Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was fatally injured in East Street, in Gillingham, on Friday night

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed.

The teenager was fatally injured in East Street, Gillingham, Kent, shortly after 20:00 BST on Friday.

Kent Police said he was stabbed after he fled from a silver Renault Clio which was being vandalised by a gang who then chased him.

He was stabbed a short distance away, and later died in hospital. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers said following the incident the car was moved and found parked in a different location, in Cleveland Road.

Anyone who saw it being moved or anything suspicious is asked to contact police.