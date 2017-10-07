Image copyright Twitter: @Rick_Kramer Image caption The man had been near his petrol tanker, which was parked on the hard shoulder

The driver of a petrol tanker has died after he was hit by a lorry while out of his vehicle on the A2.

The 55-year-old man died at the scene, on the London-bound carriageway near the junction for Cobham, in Kent, at about 17:45 BST on Friday.

Kent Police said the tanker was parked on the hard shoulder but the man had been on the carriageway.

The road was closed from junction two, near Strood, up to the A227 junction, near Gravesend, for nearly five hours.

Anyone who saw the man prior to the collision is asked to contact police.