Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Failure to securely store patient records was criticised

An ambulance service trust that came under fire for a culture of bullying will remain in special measures after failing to improve sufficiently.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (Secamb) has been judged inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The 111 service is now good, but safety and leadership are areas of concern.

Trust chief executive Daren Mochrie said he was "disappointed" but "confident progress is being made".

NHS Improvement placed the trust into special measures last September, saying there were concerns about a "toxic" atmosphere.

At the time, emergency and urgent care was rated inadequate, and emergency operations required improvement.

They remain in a similar condition this year, according to the latest report.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trust was praised for its outstanding Hazardous Area Response Team (HART)

The chief inspector of hospitals, Prof Edward Baker, said: "I am concerned the previous leadership had not fully addressed longstanding cultural issues and in particular the historical problems of bullying and harassment. While the problem is now being addressed there is still work to be done.

"It is clear there have been deep-rooted problems."

He said Mr Mochrie, who was appointed in April, would bring "renewed stability" to the trust.

Mr Mochrie added: "Staff are working flat out to ensure the necessary improvements continue to be made and I am pleased that staff told inspectors that they feel more positive about the organisation and that we are heading in the right direction."

CQC key findings

Failure to consistently record 999 calls, or complete and securely store patient records

Poor medicine management

Varied standards of cleanliness

Equipment overdue servicing and possibly unsafe

Staff lacking training in safeguarding children

Significant problems with ambulance waiting times, with patients put at risk through delays in treatment

Poor communication with staff

Disconnection between front-line staff and senior managers, although staff felt supported by their immediate managers

Inconsistent bariatric service provision

The trust was praised for making the service more accessible with an emergency text system and alternative language line, and for its outstanding hazardous area response team.

Staff were found to be consistently compassionate, kind and respectful - particularly to those in mental health crisis.

Secamb is also working well with police, fire services and GPs, the report found.